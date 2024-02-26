Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,639,000 after buying an additional 2,286,227 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,888,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,435,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.54. 2,114,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.80. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.