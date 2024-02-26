Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $182.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.76. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $193.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

