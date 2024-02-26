JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$41.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AC. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$30.19.

AC opened at C$18.17 on Thursday. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

