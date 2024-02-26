Just Group (LON:JUST) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 118 ($1.49).

Shares of Just Group stock opened at GBX 79.90 ($1.01) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.65, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of £830.96 million, a PE ratio of 3,995.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. Just Group has a 1 year low of GBX 67 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.45 ($1.21).

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

