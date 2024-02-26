K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KNT. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.86.

CVE KNT remained flat at C$7.99 during trading hours on Monday. 337,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25.

In related news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 7,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$39,101.84.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

