K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Price Down 8.6%

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.49 and last traded at C$5.50. 407,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 402,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KNT

K92 Mining Stock Down 10.1 %

K92 Mining Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.