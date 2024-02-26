Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Trading Down 3.9%

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $296.06 and last traded at $307.77. Approximately 569,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 882,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.92.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.42 and a 200 day moving average of $225.27.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.36). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at $13,008,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,500. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

