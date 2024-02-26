KBR (NYSE:KBR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KBR. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $59.53 on Thursday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Norges Bank bought a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in KBR by 9,478.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after buying an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in KBR by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,633,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,941,000 after buying an additional 1,078,635 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in KBR by 8,845.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,776,000 after buying an additional 804,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 99.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after purchasing an additional 678,185 shares in the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

