Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target to $11.25

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $11.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMRK

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 75,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.96. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,123,000 after acquiring an additional 50,137 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.