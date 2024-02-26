Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Target Price to $9.75

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.75 to $9.75 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

NYSE CMTG opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 465.73 and a beta of 1.73. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 25.03 and a quick ratio of 31.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 5,002.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

