Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Shares Down 2.8%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 122,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,066,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Several analysts have commented on KW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,247,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,515,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,397,000 after acquiring an additional 917,831 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,033,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,524,000 after acquiring an additional 192,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,539,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after acquiring an additional 421,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

