Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 633,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,703,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

