KeyCorp Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $86.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.11.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

