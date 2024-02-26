Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.66

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 35190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on KGS. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

