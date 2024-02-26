Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.66

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 35190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on KGS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,654,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

