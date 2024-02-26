Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Korea Electric Power stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.43.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%.
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
