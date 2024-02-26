Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $3,736,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

