Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $5.96

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $5.79. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 696,772 shares.

KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.43.

In other Kosmos Energy news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 290,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,572,084.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 175,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 475,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 772,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191,790 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

