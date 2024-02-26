Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $140.93 and last traded at $140.27, with a volume of 370383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.33.

The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.78.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $16,932,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,020,000 after purchasing an additional 171,157 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,435,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 33.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Featured Articles

