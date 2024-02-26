Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of LARK opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.46. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

