Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,794 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $89,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,066,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $676,946,000 after purchasing an additional 258,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lantheus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lantheus by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,110,000 after buying an additional 1,426,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.57. 387,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LNTH. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

