Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Raised to Outperform at Noble Financial

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

LWAY opened at $10.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $154.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $46,609.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,271,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,868.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $46,609.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,271,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,090,868.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $155,154.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,413,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,136,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,900 shares of company stock valued at $795,150. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,260 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,353,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

