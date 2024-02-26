Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Linde were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 215,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth about $1,224,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Linde by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 12,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Linde by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 705,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,776,000 after acquiring an additional 114,661 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $444.94. 1,235,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,545. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.77. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $324.11 and a 12 month high of $448.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.60.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

