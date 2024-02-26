Lisk (LSK) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $193.96 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002153 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001658 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001741 BTC.

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

