Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) is Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse makes up approximately 4.4% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $46,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Littelfuse by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 374.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.86. 54,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,644. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.69 and its 200-day moving average is $245.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

