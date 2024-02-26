LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Barclays

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LIVN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LivaNova from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of LIVN opened at $57.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 178.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after buying an additional 116,921 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 213,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 18,643 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 237,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after buying an additional 202,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after buying an additional 127,036 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

