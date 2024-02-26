LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in LKQ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Stock Up 0.0 %

LKQ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.20. 89,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

