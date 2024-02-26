Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 57.33 ($0.72).

LLOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.74) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 142,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £67,059.60 ($84,436.67). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 45.67 ($0.57) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 43.46. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 52.94 ($0.67).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

