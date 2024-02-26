Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.54.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.37. 800,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,624. The stock has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.78. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

