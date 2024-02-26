LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial comprises approximately 1.0% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.79% of LPL Financial worth $142,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 13.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.92. 137,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,531. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $267.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.64.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

