Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 777.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 107,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 44,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $457.89 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.61. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

View Our Latest Report on Lululemon Athletica

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

