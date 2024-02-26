Luxfer (LXFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Luxfer Stock Up 0.4 %
LXFR stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.44 million, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.
Luxfer Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.62%.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.
