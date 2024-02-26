M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives $52.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. Evercore ISI cut M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MDC

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of MDC stock opened at $62.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 8.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.