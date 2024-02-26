M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MDC. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Price Performance

M.D.C. stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

