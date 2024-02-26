Macquarie Group Limited (MQGPE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.55 on March 17th

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.546 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.49.
Macquarie Group Stock Performance
About Macquarie Group
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
