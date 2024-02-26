MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Down 6.3%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 269,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,137,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

MGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,512 shares of company stock valued at $549,842. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in MacroGenics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,953,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,751,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 372,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,574,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MacroGenics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 632,054 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 1,055,927 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

