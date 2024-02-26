Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $10.65 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $522.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 50.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

