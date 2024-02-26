Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Shares Bought by Meteora Capital LLC

Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,883 shares during the quarter. Magnum Opus Acquisition comprises 1.0% of Meteora Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings in Magnum Opus Acquisition were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,147,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Magnum Opus Acquisition by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 540,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 233,480 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnum Opus Acquisition by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 39,789 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnum Opus Acquisition by 618.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 158,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OPA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 414,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,913. The stock has a market cap of $125.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.01. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

