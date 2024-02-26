Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $45.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after buying an additional 88,802 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $959,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

