Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,811,264 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,474,772 shares.The stock last traded at $24.29 and had previously closed at $24.30.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,526,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,508,000 after buying an additional 1,086,776 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766,870 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,637,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,212,000 after purchasing an additional 120,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,195,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,108,000 after buying an additional 6,663,997 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

