Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 102,319 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,309. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $175.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.