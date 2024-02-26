Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,974 Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,536,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nikola by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nikola by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nikola by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,250,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,231 shares during the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $776.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 131.07% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

