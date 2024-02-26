Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Marine Petroleum Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
