Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Down 1.0 %

MAR stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.84. 223,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,920. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.18. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $252.17. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,976 shares of company stock worth $28,674,822. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.