Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

VAC stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.18. The company had a trading volume of 98,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day moving average of $90.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $157.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 146.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.4% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 130,872 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.0% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,063,000 after purchasing an additional 137,236 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

