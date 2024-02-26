Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

MLM stock opened at $548.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $550.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $508.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.33.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

