Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MASI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.14.

Get Masimo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MASI

Masimo Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Masimo stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.78. 43,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,256. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Masimo by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 851.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.