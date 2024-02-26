Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Acquired by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,134 shares during the period. Materion accounts for about 7.3% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $68,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 948.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 23.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Materion Stock Down 0.6 %

Materion stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.58. The stock had a trading volume of 18,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,974. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $145.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $401,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

