Mather Group LLC. Acquires 113,174 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,174 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPTL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 266,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,405. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.