Mather Group LLC. Acquires 275 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $91.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.80. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2968 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

