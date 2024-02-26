Mather Group LLC. Buys 6,926 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.38% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 134.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 161,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,901,000 after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.39. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.